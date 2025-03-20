Lenten retreats, celebrating St. Joseph, Fish Frys and more: Check out these upcoming events in the Diocese of Wilmington

Today is the first day of spring, a time of growth, while we continue with Lent and the promise of Easter in a few weeks. Here are some things to check out in the Diocese of Wilmington as we enjoy the warmer weather and continue our Lenten observances:

Tonight, March 20, at 6 p.m. St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md. presents the Jubilee Year Speaker Series For Lent. Guest speaker will be Bob Krebs, director of communications for the Diocese of Wilmington. Theme is “Spreading the Word: Social Communications on a Parish, Deanery and Diocesan Level.” Krebs is a native of Baltimore, and has many years in radio, newspapers and television. For the last 25 years, he has been the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Wilmington and hosts the ‘Catholic Forum’ program heard on all the major podcast platforms, Relevant Radio 640 and YouTube. For more information contact Kim Zarif, kzarif@stlukeoc.com.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church will present a Lenten Retreat “Our Mother of Hope, Two Moments, One Mission: Mary at Annunciation and Guadalupe” on March 22, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cost is $35, includes continental breakfast, retreat materials, lunch. Fr. John McVoy and Massimo Parris will be the retreat facilitators. More information and a flyer, Helen Holroyd, helenshorizons@gmail.com or 610-213-4141.

Celebrate St. Joseph on March 22, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Day Festival, St. Andrew’s Hall, 14401 Sinepuxet Ave., Ocean City, Md. Enjoy home cooked Italian food, baked goods, raffles, gift baskets, silent auction with items from local restaurants and businesses, specialty Italian items. For more information, www.sonsofitalyoceancity.com.

In Dover, Holy Cross Parish is hosting Purse Bingo on Saturday, March 22. Cost is $40 per person, and includes basket raffles, 50/50, and beer and wine available for purchase. For more information, ldarling@holycrossedover.org

Enjoy Irish fare at the International Night Dinner on March 23 at 5 p.m. at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison Street, Wilmington. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. More information and reservations, www.signup82north.com/beventLive.aspx?EventID=NBI70848980 or contact Michael Sullivan, Emmanuel Dining Room Program Director, (302) 652-3228, or msullivan@ministryofcaring.org

On March 30, Dr. Andrew Peach, will present a Reflection on Why God Allows Suffering at St. Ann’s Church in Wilmington. The day starts with Mass at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and brief reflection by Dr. Peach. Cost is $10 per person, children under 12 are free. Register by sending email with name and number of attendees (adults and children) to: welcometostannswilmington@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit St. Ann School.

For young women thinking about a vocation, the Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting a discernment retreat at the end of the month. From March 28-30 young women ages 18-35 can attend the “Witnesses of Hope” weekend retreat at St. Ann’s Novitiate, Queens Village, NY. RSVP to Mother Michele, nvmothersuperior@littlesistersofthepoor.org

Looking for special Easter candy and a good cause to support? The Ministry of Caring is having a fundraiser through See’s Candies from now until April 4. 50% of your purchase turns into a donation to The Ministry of Caring at no cost to you. To shop in MOC’s exclusive See’s Candies Store for your spring candy gifts, go to https://www.yumraising.com/secure/ministryoci_ministry_of_caring_spring_sweets86/DebPhi7365/candy

Stations of the Cross are a staple of our Lenten observance. Via Crucis, the annual Passion Play at St. Anthony in Wilmington will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent. And St. Hedwig’s Parish will alternate between traditional Stations March 21 & April 4 and Shadow Stations performed by the children of the parish on March 28 & April 11, all presented at 7 p.m. A free soup supper follows at St. Hedwig’s. Of course, other parishes are offering Stations as well – be sure to check them out too.

Here is the updated schedule for Parish Fish Frys.

March 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: KPC Lunchtime Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org

March 21, 28, April 4 & 11, Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. More information call (302) 239-7100.

March 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Soup & Salad dinners, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652.

March 21 & April 4, 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, SJBKofCDE.org

March 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4-6:30p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Cross Parish, Dover. More information, (302) 674-5787.

March 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena Masci Hall. More information, call or text 302-598-8685.

March 28, April 4, 4-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Apostle Parish. More information, (302) 422-5123.

March 21 & 28, April 4 & 11, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Jude The Apostle. More information, (302) 644-7300.

March 21, 28, April 4 & 11,4 :30-7 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinner, Our Lady of Lourdes. More information, (302)629-3591.

April 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Name of Jesus Hall. More information, (410) 957-1215. • March 28 & April 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, see SJBKofCDE.org

March 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Auditorium. More information, (410) 642-6534.

March 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

March 21 and April 4, 5-8 p.m.: Friday Lenten Fish Fry, St. Peter the Apostle, Msgr. Crowley Hall, New Castle. More information (302) 559-5253.

March 28, 4:30-7 p.m., Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center More information, call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652. • April 11, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

