Maryland Catholic Conference publishes candidate surveys in advance of general election

Marylanders will vote for governor, new state senators and delegates, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representatives, and other offices in the upcoming general election.

Learn about the candidates

The Maryland Catholic Conference surveyed all primary and general election candidates for Maryland Governor, General Assembly, U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The survey consisted of six questions (“agree” or “disagree”) and an invitation to provide a short statement. Candidates were provided multiple opportunities to respond for the primary and general election.

If a candidate in your district did not respond, consider letting the candidate know the survey matters to you. Go to mdcatholic.org/election-surveys/ to confirm your congressional and state voting districts and then review the responses from candidates in your districts. In the Diocese of Wilmington, the Eastern Shore of Maryland encompasses U.S. District 1 and State Districts 34 through 38.

Voting

Eligible voters have three options to vote in Maryland:

• Mail-in ballot: Request a mail-in ballot by Nov. 1 (these can be mailed in or dropped off at voting sites or ballot drop boxes)

• Early voting: Registered voters may go to any voting center in the voter’s own county (7 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• Election Day: In-person, election day voters must go to their assigned polling place. You may register to vote up until the deadline with the proper identification and supplementary materials.

Important dates.

Oct. 18: Register to vote deadline

Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Early voting

Nov. 1: Request a mail-in ballot

Nov. 8: Election Day

The candidate’s responses for the districts in the Eastern Shore of Maryland can be found here:

thedialog.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022.MD.CANDIDATE.RESPONSES.pdf

Additional candidate survey responses can be found at mdcatholic.org/elections