Maryland Catholic Conference publishes candidate surveys in advance of primary elections

Marylanders will vote for governor, new state senators and delegates, a U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representatives, and other offices in the upcoming election.

Learn about the candidates

The Maryland Catholic Conference sent a survey to more than 500 primary election candidates for Maryland Governor, General Assembly, U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives. The survey consisted of five questions (“agree” or “disagree”) and an invitation to provide a short statement.

Go to mdcatholic.org/elections to confirm your congressional and state voting districts and then review the responses from candidates in your districts. If they didn’t answer, consider letting them know this survey is important to you as a constituent.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, the Eastern Shore of Maryland encompasses U.S. District 1 and State Districts 34 through 38.

Voting

Eligible voters have three options to vote in Maryland:

• Mail-in ballot: Request a mail-in ballot by July 12 (these can be mailed in or dropped off at voting sites or ballot drop boxes)

• Early voting: Registered voters may go to any voting center in the voter’s own county (7 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• Election Day: In-person, election day voters must go to their assigned polling place. You may register to vote, with the proper identification and supplementary materials.

Important dates

• July 7-14: Early voting

• July 12: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot (these must be mailed or hand-delivered to a voting location, ballot drop off box or your local board of elections)

• July 19: Election Day

The candidate’s responses for the districts in the Eastern Shore of Maryland can be found here:

thedialog.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022.MD.CANDIDATE.RESPONSES.pdf

Additional candidate survey responses can be found at mdcatholic.org/elections