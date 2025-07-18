Msgr. John Hopkins appointed administrator of St. Ann parish in Wilmington as pastor Father John Mink recovers from illness

Msgr. John Hopkins has been appointed administrator of St. Ann’s parish in Wilmington while pastor Father John Mink recovers from a stroke, parishioners were informed this week.

A message from the parish said the Diocese of Wilmington made the appointment after Father Mink took ill July 3. Father Mink is currently in the hospital, beginning what will likely be a long road to recovery, according to a statement issued by associate pastor Father Eric Frimpong and director of operations Patrick Cullen. The statement said Father Mink is conscious, aware of his surroundings and able to communicate.

Msgr. Hopkins will continue in his role as pastor of St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine.

St. Ann’s parish will hold a special Holy Hour in the church July 21, 6:30 p.m., in honor of St. Ann. “At that time, we invite all parishioners to join together to pray the Rosary for the intention of Father Mink’s recovery.”

The parish also announced St. Ann’s Novena, July 17-25, “A prayerful celebration of our patronal feast day, and a prayer for Father Mink in his time of need.”

The novena began July 17 after the 8 a.m. Mass and will continue each weekday with a brief prayer after the 8 a.m. Mass, concluding on July 25.

“Due to the effects of Father Mink’s stroke, it is anticipated that he will need a significant period of time to recover,” according to the parish.

The appointment of Msgr. Hopkins is meant to “ensure that all of the parish operations continue to run smoothly.”

Father Frimpong will continue to be the primary sacramental minister and Mass celebrant, the parish statement said.