New York Tenors concert, Mother Teresa relic, breakfast with Santa, and more in the Diocese of Wilmington this week

It’s almost mid-December, and while we are still in Advent, many parishes are hosting Christmas-themed events to warm up for the season. This weekend in particular, you should check out the concerts, including the magical New York Tenors on Saturday at Saint Mark’s. And don’t miss the opportunity to venerate a first-class relic of Mother Teresa on Sunday at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Wilmington. There are a few other things coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington — here are just a few to add to your calendar:

“The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors” is just two days away – purchase your tickets now. This wonderful holiday celebration is a fabulous way to make family memories and support Catholic Charities as well. The concert takes place Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. in St. Mark’s High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, in Wilmington. Sponsorships are available; tickets are $45, $55, or $65 for reserved seating. And don’t miss the chance to meet the Tenors and Bishop Koenig at a cocktail reception after the concert for just $100 more. Get your tickets now at wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/

"The Magic of Christmas with the New York Tenors" is just two days away – purchase your tickets now. This wonderful holiday celebration is a fabulous way to make family memories and support Catholic Charities as well. The concert takes place Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. in St. Mark's High School Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Road, in Wilmington. Sponsorships are available; tickets are $45, $55, or $65 for reserved seating. And don't miss the chance to meet the Tenors and Bishop Koenig at a cocktail reception after the concert for just $100 more. Get your tickets now at wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com/ Get some shopping in on Dec. 12 & 13, as St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington celebrates its Annual Christmas Bazaar. Featuring themed raffle baskets, arts and crafts vendors, games, food and drinks, homemade baked goods, and so much more. Friday hours are 5-9 p.m., Saturday 3-9 p.m. For questions, please contact Erica Sherkey at elsherkey@gmail.com.

Don't miss the opportunity to attend a very special event – Veneration of a First Class Relic of Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Sunday, Dec. 14 at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 West Lea Blvd., Wilmington. A presentation by Fr. Brian Kolodiejcuk, Postulator of the Cause for Canonization for Mother Teresa will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by veneration of her first-class relic. Come early for the Devine Liturgy beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Get your holiday orders in today — St. Hedwig Parish in Wilmington is holding the traditional Christmas Babka & Bake Sale again this year. Pickup is at the parish hall Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., but orders must be placed by Dec. 13. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, available items are: Plain Babka $14, Cheese Babka $23, Sweet Poppy Seed Loaf $20, Box of Chrusciki $12, Loaf of (sliced) Rye Bread $11. Please email sthedwigbabka@gmail.comor call John at 302-992-0309 and leave a message with your name, phone number and quantity of each item you wish to order. (Please note that we will not be selling any bakery items on the day of the sale.)

St. Helena's monthly Second Sunday Breakfast Buffet will include Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14. Santa and Mrs. Clause appear from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to noon, featuring a large assortment of hot foods, baked goods, fresh waffles, omelets, beverages and more. Reservations are strongly recommended. For more information or for reservations, contact Nancy, (302) 598-8685 or Natiesmom@me.com.

The Music Ministry of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish invites you to its annual Christmas Concert in the Church at 10 Old Church Road, Greenville on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Highlights include the Cantata "What Sweeter Music" by John Leavitt, and traditional carols accompanied by chamber orchestra and organ. A free will offering will be collected.

Also, on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., enjoy Lessons and Carols at Cathedral of St. Peter, Sixth and West Streets, in Wilmington. Music will be presented by the combined choirs of Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Patrick's Church. The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/DowntownCatholic

On Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., be sure to check out the annual Christmas Spectacular at St. Helena's Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington. This beautiful celebration includes a children's Christmas pageant, with music of the season from the parish choirs and orchestra. A free will offering will be collected. For more information, go to sainthelenas.org.

On Dec. 19, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish is hosting a Holiday Dinner Dance, with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by live music from the award-winning Flashback Band (inducted into the Delaware Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023) for your dancing & listening pleasure until 10 p.m. Hosted by the Fifty Plus group at Seton (you do not have to be a member to attend). For tickets and more information, contact Bob Miller at 302-369-6688.

For more information on all upcoming events, go to https://thedialog.org/datebook-1/

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.