No Dialog print edition this week; Diocese of Wilmington newspaper returns to churches and schools Jan. 13

A blessed Christmas season and Happy New Year from the staff of The Dialog.

The Dialog, the news arm of the Diocese of Wilmington, will not publish a Dec. 30 print edition during its regular publication week.

The last print edition of The Dialog before Christmas was Dec. 16. The first print edition of The Dialog in 2023 will be Jan. 13.

As always, The Dialog staff will continue to update its online edition and social media at TheDialog.org through the holidays and into the new year with the latest local, national and international Catholic news and features.

We thank our readers and customers for including us as part of your faith throughout 2022 and look forward to another year of telling the stories of our people and church both in print and online.