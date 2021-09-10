Oblate Father John A. Finn dies at 87, was longtime chaplain in Wilmington

CHILDS, Md. — Father John A. Finn, a professed member of the Oblate of St. Francis de Sales for 68 years, died Sept. 10. He was 88.

Born in Philadelpbia, Father Finn entered the Oblates after graduating from Northeast Catholic High School in 1952. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 1962. He spent 25 years in secondary education, teaching at Father Judge and Northeast Catholic high schools in Philadelphia before going to St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo, Ohio.

He left education in 1987 and spent the next 18 years as a full-time hospital chaplain in Wilmington. He retired in 2005 and was most recently assigned to the Oblate community in Childs.

A viewing will be held Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. in the Oblates’ daily chapel at Annecy Hall in Childs. The funeral Mass will follow, with burial at the Oblate cemetery. Donations in Father Finn’s memory can be made to the Oblate Development Fund, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916-0087.