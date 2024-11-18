Ocean Deanery’s nine parishes coordinate three Diocese of Wilmington Advent penance services for ‘time to return’ for local Catholics

The nine parishes of the Ocean Deanery are aiming to bring Catholics back to church with “A time to return” as part of the theme for three penance services for the coastal beach and surrounding parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Father Joseph MPR Cocucci, pastor of St. John Neumann parish in Berlin, Maryland, said he and his fellow priests want people to draw strength in the advent season and return to the church by engaging in the sacrament of reconciliation.

“Advent: A season of preparation, a time to return” will be three separate services spread throughout the deanery the first three weeks of December.

The events include a brief prayer service and multiple priests available to hear confessions at the following: St. John Neumann parish, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.; St. Ann parish, Bethany Beach, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. and St. Jude the Apostle parish, Lewes, Dec. 17, 5 p.m.

The Ocean Deanery is a regional group of parishes that includes St. John Neumann, St. Ann and St. Jude, and Holy Name of Jesus, Pokomoke, Maryland; Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford; St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach’ St. Luke/St. Andrew parish and St. Mary Star of the Sea parish, both in Ocean City, Maryland; St. Michael the Archangel, Georgetown.

The service will include a hymn, greeting from the host pastor, a reading, reflection and a brief homily. It will also include exposition of the blessed sacrament.