OCMD Knights of Columbus support people with intellectual disabilities in Maryland

On March 4, 2026, the Ocean City Knights of Columbus Council #9053 was pleased to present the Executive Director of the Worcester County Development Center, Stephanie James, a check for $6,196.12.

The Council collected these funds during its long-running annual fundraiser “Tootsie Roll Drive,” officially known as the “Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities.”

The collected funds help foster growth, improve services, and enhance opportunities for residents, directly investing in the future of the Worcester County, Md. area.