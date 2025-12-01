Official priestly appointments by Diocese of Wilmington Bishop William E. Koenig

Official Appointments

The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments:

Pastor

The Very Reverend Michael J. Carrier, V.F., K.H.S. is appointed Pastor of Saint Helena, Wilmington, effective January 14, 2026. This is in addition to his assignment as Pastor of the Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington and Dean of the Brandywine Hundred Deanery.

Administrators

The Reverend Monsignor Steven P. Hurley, V.G., S.T.L. is appointed Administrator of Saint Mary Magdalen, Wilmington, effective October 28, 2025. This is in addition to his assignment as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia and Pastor of Saint Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington.

The Reverend Christopher M. Markellos is appointed Administrator of Saint Christopher, Chester, effective November 12, 2025. This is in addition to his assignment as Pastor of Saint Benedict, Ridgely.

Associate Pastors

The Reverend Christopher P. Hanley is appointed Associate Pastor both of Saint Matthew, Wilmington and of Corpus Christi, Wilmington, effective December 17, 2025.

The Reverend Wilson Kidangan Paulose is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Christopher, Chester, effective November 12, 2025, with the consent of the Right Reverend Aplinar Senapati, C.M., Bishop of Rayagada, India.

The Reverend Sylvester Obinna Obumnemeis appointed Associate Pastor both of Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington and of Saint Helena, Wilmington, effective January 14, 2026, with the consent of the Most Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, Bishop of the Diocese of Nnewi, Nigeria.

The Reverend Ravi Kumar Voliganti, M.P.C. is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Luke, Ocean City, effective December 3, 2025, with the consent of the Right Reverend Doctor Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Pontifical Commissary of the Missionary Priests of Christ, India.