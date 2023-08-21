Our Mother of Sorrows Outreach Ministry in Centreville, Md., receives $2,500 from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Our Mother of Sorrows Outreach Ministry has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The grant will be used to purchase food for distribution by the pantry to those experiencing hunger.

“We feel so very fortunate to have been favored by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation with this grant of $2,500. It will surely help us with our goal to feed those less fortunate in our county. ” said Ross Camardella, chairman of the Outreach Program.

The ministry is also grateful to its many volunteers who have given countless hours to help improve the lives of those living in poverty in the county by helping at the pantry. The pantry is open 25 times a year and has served over 1,700 adults and children in 2022. In addition to providing food, they also have prepared 80 backpacks for weekly distribution through the Backpack for Kids Program, we provided Thanksgiving turkeys through the Feed A Family Program, distributed Christmas gifts to children and seniors through the Giving Tree Program and provided funds to the QAC Church Fund which aids local residents with rent, utilities and medical bills.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $17.8 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.