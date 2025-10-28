Padua Academy business students support cancer patients with a bit of entrepreneurship

WILMINGTON — The business leadership class at Padua Academy recently designed a limited-edition t-shirt with all proceeds from sales going to Unite for HER, which provides services and support for breast and ovarian cancer patients. Students ordered the shirts in September and introduced them during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Students were able to wear the shirts at a schoolwide dress-down day on Oct. 24. The shirts are pink and feature the phrase, “Fight Like a Sister.” The school raised more than $3,000 from the sales.

Unite for HER provides integrative therapies, resources and emotional support for individuals fighting breast and ovarian cancer. Founded in the Philadelphia region in 2009, the organization has expanded to offer programs nationwide.