Padua Academy unveils Wall of Honor for veterans connected to the school

WILMINGTON — Padua Academy marked Veterans Day by unveiling its first Veterans Wall of Honor, a tribute to the men and women in the community who have served or are currently serving our nation.

The wall is located on the second floor outside the guidance office. It features more than 90 students, families, faculty and staff submissions honoring veterans with a connection to Padua. Together, their stories represent more than 300 years of military service, sacrifice and patriotism, the school said.

The veterans honored served as far back as World War I and through the Second World War, Vietnam and Afghanistan. Their deployments have taken them all over the world.

Tricia Scott, Padua’s president, introduced the wall in a video message and recognized the veterans who are part of the Padua family. The video and pictures of the wall are available on the school’s Facebook and Instagram pages.