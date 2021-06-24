Padua Academy’s Maura Sanders has work featured in National History Day online exhibit

Maura Sanders, a rising senior at Padua Academy, is one of 51 middle and high school; students from across the country who are represented at National History Day’s online exhibit, which is available through June 29. Sanders’ project is entitled “A Picture Worth A Thousand Words: Communicating Through Photography at the World’s Fairs.”

The theme of this year’s National History Day is “Communications in History.” According to NHD, many of the projects selected for the showcase reflect topics relevant to the states or local communities of the students. Most years, the exhibit is presented at the National Museum of American History, although that is not the case this year. It will be available online through June 29 at the Smithsonian Learning Lab, https://learning lab.si.edu/profile/nationalhistoryday.

“These students have recognized, researched and refined powerful stories of communication breakthroughs and pioneers of the past,” said Cathy Gorn, executive director of National History Day.