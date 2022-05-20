Philadelphia news icon Jim Gardner of Action News to be presented with 2022 Cardinal Foley Award

By CatholicPhilly.com

Longtime Action News anchor and Philadelphia icon Jim Gardner will receive the 2022 Cardinal Foley Award and participate in a town hall discussion open to the public on Thursday, May 26 at 11 a.m. in the college auditorium of St. Charles Borromeo Seminary.

A presentation of the John Cardinal Foley Symposium celebrating World Communications Day, the town hall will join Gardner and moderators Angela Corbo and Matthew Gambino for a discussion on the theme of the day, “Listening With the Ear of the Heart.”

At a private luncheon following the public town hall, the Cardinal Foley award will be presented to Gardner, who this year will retire after 45 years as the lead news anchor at station 6ABC in Philadelphia.

The global celebration of the 56th World Communications Day will follow on the Sunday before Pentecost, May 29, 2022.

Learn more about the Cardinal Foley Symposium — whose past recipients have included Ray Didinger, Pat Chiarrocchi, Mark Abrams and other leaders in journalism and media — plus all the activities of the John Cardinal Foley Chair of Homiletics and Social Communications at St. Charles Seminary, here.