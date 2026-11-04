Pre-K students celebrate Halloween with parade at Christ the Teacher Catholic School: Photo gallery

Christ the Teacher Catholic School’s youngest students got into the Halloween spirit with a festive pre-K parade on Oct. 30, filled with costumes, smiles and plenty of excitement.

Dressed as princesses, knights and a variety of other characters, the children danced, waved and proudly showed off their Halloween costumes as they made their way through the school.

Parents, staff members and fourth-grade buddies lined the parade route, happily cheering, waving and capturing the special moments. Christ the Teacher staff members joined in the fun, dressing as characters from the movie Inside Out.

The parade was filled with smiles, laughter and Halloween fun, giving the school community a chance to celebrate the season together.