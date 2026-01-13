Pro-life community will mark ‘Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children’ on Jan. 22

The “Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children” will be observed in Dover on Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court in 1973. The commemoration, which takes place nationwide, includes special prayers, penance and advocacy for the right to life.

In Dover, pro-lifers will join on the sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood from 9-11 a.m. The event will consist of peaceful demonstrations and prayers for those involved in or affected by abortion. Planned Parenthood is located at 805 S. Governors Ave. Street parking is available.

Parishes are encouraged to hold Masses, Eucharistic adoration and recitation of the rosary to mark the anniversary. Donna Latteri, who is organizing the Dover observation, suggested that those attending can go to adoration in the chapel at nearby Holy Cross Church.

The Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children is an initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. It is one part of the pro-life activities the USCCB sponsors. The bishops’ annual novena, “9 Days for Life,” begins Jan. 16 and runs through the 24th. More information is available at https://www.usccb.org/national-prayer-events-for-life.