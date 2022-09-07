Pro-life events include return of National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Childen, ‘40 Days for Life’ in Diocese of Wilmington

A couple of pro-life events that are open to the public are coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children will take place on Sept. 10 with a prayer service and rosary at Church of the Holy Child in Brandywine Hundred. The service will take place at the Memorial to the Unborn to honor those lost to abortion. Holy Child is located at 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington.

On Sept. 24, Wilmington for Life will hold its kickoff event for the upcoming “40 Days for Life” campaign. Also to be held at Church of the Holy Child, the event runs from noon-3 p.m. and includes a guest speaker and a light luncheon. Free will donations will be accepted.

40 Days for Life begins Sept. 28 and goes through Nov. 2. This campaign of “prayer and presence” will take place at three Planned Parenthood locations in Delaware.

Members of the Wilmington for Life team will be at Seventh and Shipley streets in Wilmington from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. In Seaford, the campaign will take place at Bridgeville Highway and Rawlins Drive, and the Dover event is happening at 805 S. Governors Ave.

For more information on any of the Wilmington events, contact Nancy Frick at (302) 893-1039. The contact in Seaford is Rebecca Jones, who can be reached at 40days4seaford@ gmail.com. Donna Latteri, the Dover contact, can be reached at (862) 266-1099.