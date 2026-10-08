Pro-life memorial, yard sales, rosary devotions and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

It’s a busy and beautiful October in Delmarva; it’s a great time to get out and support parishes in our diocese and have fun too. Here are some events scheduled in the coming weeks:

On Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., Delaware Right to Life will hold the annual Dee Becker Memorial Tribute, at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington. Prayer service will be held at the gravesite of the unborn that Delaware pro-life pioneer Becker founded so many years ago. The service will be followed by a reception. For more information, go to www.derighttolife.org or call 302-832-9600.

Also on Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m. celebrate Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day at the Dueling Pianos Dinner, hosted by The Ancient Order of Hibernians at St. Jude Parish Life Center in Lewes. Cost is $45, and includes buffet dinner, raffles, cash bar, and live interactive piano music. For tickets and Information, contact Peter Curran (516) 770-1822 or Gary Manion (301) 915-7559.

Who doesn’t love a good yard sale this time of year? We have two on the schedule: On Saturday, Oct. 10, Holy Angels Parish at 82 Possum Park Road, Newark is hosting a Yard Sale and Car Wash. Tons of items for sale, new and old, including furniture. Mexican food prepared onsite. Entrance to the indoor sale is behind the church. Check out the Facebook page and website to follow up-to-date information about the event. www.stjohn-holyangels.com. For more information contact 302-731-2219 or apress@holyangels.net. And on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m., Marydale Retirement Village is hosting a Craft/Bake/Yard Sale at 135 Jeandell Drive in Newark. It’s a rain or shine event, and proceeds benefit the 108 residents of the Marydale Retirement Village Community.

October is the month of the Rosary and St. Hedwig Church, at 408 S. Harrison St., in Wilmington is hosting Rosary devotions all month. You’re invited to join the recitation of the Rosary before each weekday 6:30 p.m. Mass and after the Saturday 8 a.m. Mass. At the Saturday 4 p.m. Mass, one decade will recited after Mass. Sunday 11:30 a.m. Mass, Rosary recited after Mass with Exposition. Sunday during 3:00 p.m. Adoration, one decade of the Rosary will be recited. All are welcome.

The Silver Rose prayer pilgrimage, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, is making stops at various parishes in the diocese during the month of October. Each stop along the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and members of the community to pray for the respect of life, the spiritual renewal of each person, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Delaware schedule: Oct. 11: Holy Rosary, Claymont, following 10 a.m. English Mass and 12:30 p.m. Spanish Mass. Oct. 12: St. Elizabeth, Wilmington, following 12:15 p.m. Mass. Oct. 13: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Wilmington, following 9 a.m. Mass. Oct. 14: Holy Child, Wilmington, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15: St. Patrick, Wilmington, following 5 p.m. Mass. Oct. 17: Holy Angels, Newark, 4 p.m. (tentative). Oct. 18: Holy Angels, Newark, 9 and 11 a.m. Oct. 19: Holy Family, Newark, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20: Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence, Newark, 3 p.m. Oct. 22: St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, following 8:30 a.m. Mass. Oct. 25: Our Lady of Guadalupe, Frankford, 1 p.m. Mass. Oct. 26: St. Edmond, Rehoboth Beach, 8:30 a.m. Mass. Oct. 26: St. Ann, Bethany Beach, 6 p.m. Oct. 28: St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes, 8 a.m. Mass. Oct. 28: St. Polycarp, Smyrna, 6 p.m. Oct 31: Holy Cross, Dover, following 5 p.m. Mass.

Lunch, fashion and fun: The Ministry of Caring Guild presents Eleganza, on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. Join them for our annual luncheon and fashion show benefiting our emergency shelters and Job Placement Center. The show features a presentation of fabulous contemporary fashion from Sophy Curson, nationally-known women’s boutique located in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. See the season’s hottest trends on the runway and enjoy boutique shopping, a live auction, silent auction, and a delicious seasonal lunch. Tickets are $150 per person. To reserve your tickets, or to arrange a sponsorship of the event, or contact Lauren Romeo at (302) 652-5523.a

Music lovers are invited to a performance of the Sine Nomine Choral Art Ensemble on Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua, 9th and Dupont Sts., Wilmington. The concert celebrates those who work for the good of others, and explores what it means to seek, experience and cultivate peace. Featuring works by Eleanor Daley, Jocelyn Hagen, Anton Bruckner, Thomas Tallis and more. Free admission, donations welcome.

Ursuline Academy celebrates the legacy of Anthony N. Fusco Sr. and the complete of the Fusco Health & Fitness Center on Oct. 17 at noon at the Gathering on the Green, at the school, 1106 Pennsylvania Ave., in Wilmington. Featuring food from Delmarva Seafood Boil, Fusco’s Water Ice, Exit 93 band, and Wilmington Brew Works beer garden and more. This is an all ages, rain or shine event. Tickets on sale now – go to

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ursulineacademyofwilmington/event/legacyweekendgatheronthegreen/

Also on Oct. 17, check out the Annual Parish Chili Cook-off and Pumpkin Decorating Event at Corpus Christi Parish, Elsmere. To enter the contest, or find our more, call or text Stacey at (302) 593-0492.

And the Little Sisters of the Poor host their Nun Run 5K, Jeanne Jugan Residence on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. Sponsors, teams and participants welcome. Registration begins at 8 a.m., anda this is a rain or shine event. Cost is $35 before Oct. 16. Participants will receive t-shirts, refreshments, and beverages. Trophies will be awarded. Proceed benefit the residents of Jeanne Jugan. For more information, contact Anthony at 302-528-1383 or go to www.nunrun5k.org/

On Oct. 18, at 12:30 p.m., support Good Shepherd School and enjoy a “Game Day Crab Feast” at The Wellwood. Join the fun for the Ravens vs. Browns game. Cost is $60 adults, $20 kids and under. For more information and tickets, to to goodshepherdschool.net/programs/events.

On Oct. 18, the Notre Dame Club of Delaware is holding their annual gathering. Mass is at noon at Our Lady of Fatima Church in New Castle, followed by the celebration at 1:30 p.m. at Timothy’s Riverfront Grill in Wilmington. Carol Mullaney (ND ’82), Executive Director of the Office of the President, is the featured speaker. The Club will recognize four members at the event for their leadership, service, generosity, engagement, and longstanding commitment to the Notre Dame community in Delaware. The attendance fee is $35 but is waived for current Notre Dame Club of Delaware members. For more information, contact Bob Verdugo at 609-213-6622 or delaware.president@alumni.nd.edu.

Be sure to check out Designer Bag Bingo, at St. Elizabeth Grant Hall in Wilmington on Oct. 18 at noon. Sponsored by the St. Elizabeth Alumni Association. Designers include Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, and Tori Burch. Play eighteen games/nine cards per game for just $40. Raffle baskets, two 50:50 drawings, additional cards, food and beverages at the event. Must be 18 years or older to play. You may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Doors open at noon, games begin at 1 p.m. More information is available at St. Elizabeth School Alumni Association Facebook page or by contacting St. Elizabeth Alumni Association at stevikingalumni@gmail.com . All proceeds benefit St. Elizabeth School. Seating is limited. Preregistration is recommended through the registration site: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/u24d6jr

The annual Footprints Mass will be held Oct. 18, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington. Bishop Koenig will be the celebrant. This annual Mass of remembrance and healing for pregnancy and infant loss is for parents, grandparents and siblings who grieve the death of children because of miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion or early infant death. More information, (302) 573-3130.

On Oct. 19, I.H.M. parish presents Women’s Retreat: Ground Zero to Grace, in the multipurpose room in the church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington. Join us for a morning of reflection, faith, and renewal as Janet Glennon leads us in Ground Zero to Grace: Finding God in Life’s Unexpected Journeys. Janet is a Catholic retreat leader, author, and former Catholic educator and administrator who has spent more than 30 years helping others discover faith, hope, and God’s grace during life’s challenges. Through Scripture, personal reflection, prayer, and conversation, we’ll explore how God’s grace meets us in times of change, challenge, and uncertainty—and how even the difficult chapters of our lives can become places of hope and new beginnings. Come as you are and give yourself the gift of two hours to pause, reflect, and reconnect with God’s grace. To register, contact Rita McDowell: 302-764-5550 rmcdowell@ihm.org.

On Oct. 28, the Lourdes Seniors Social Committee at Holy Rosary is hosting a Bus trip to Resorts Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. The bus departs 9:30 a.m. sharp, arrives around 11 a.m.; Casino departure at4:30 p.m. sharp, estimated return, 6 p.m. Meet at Holy Rosary School lot, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Cost is $50 per person, no refunds, and includes round-trip bus with tip, $18 for slots. Reserve your seat by Oct. 14. For more information, contact Antonietta Garzia (610) 485-5159.

Sign up now for the Nov. 10 IHM Parish bus trip to the Sight & Sound Theatre to see “Joshua.” Cost is $155 per person and smorgasbord lunch is included. 9 a.m. sharp departure, 5 p.m. return. Reserve your seat by Nov. 1. Contact Rita McDowell rmcdowell@ihm.org or (302) 764-2990 for more information.

Register now for these upcoming golf tournaments:

Oct. 12, 11 a.m.: 27 th Annual St. Thomas the Apostle KOC Golf Tournament at Hartefeld National, Avondale, Pa. Foursome $800, Individual $200, includes golf, lunch, dinner and refreshments. Contact Jim Haley, Jr. for a brochure at jhaley@ferraralaw.net or text (302) 494-2266.

11 a.m.: 27 Annual at Hartefeld National, Avondale, Pa. Foursome $800, Individual $200, includes golf, lunch, dinner and refreshments. Contact Jim Haley, Jr. for a brochure at jhaley@ferraralaw.net or text (302) 494-2266. Oct. 16, 8 a.m.: Holy Cross High School Golf Tournament, Jonathan’s Landing, 1309 Ponderosa Dr., Magnolia. 8 a.m. registration and practice, grab and go breakfast, Mulligans $20 for 2, 50/50, putting contest $5 per try. 9 a.m. shotgun scramble format starts. Cash beverage cart on course, 1:30 p.m. lunch and awards. S$125 per golfer. Sponsorships available at many level. Questions and registration, Lisa Maria Furjanic, (302) 943-3921, lmfurjanic@hchs.org, www.hchs.org

8 a.m.: Jonathan’s Landing, 1309 Ponderosa Dr., Magnolia. 8 a.m. registration and practice, grab and go breakfast, Mulligans $20 for 2, 50/50, putting contest $5 per try. 9 a.m. shotgun scramble format starts. Cash beverage cart on course, 1:30 p.m. lunch and awards. S$125 per golfer. Sponsorships available at many level. Questions and registration, Lisa Maria Furjanic, (302) 943-3921, lmfurjanic@hchs.org, www.hchs.org Oct. 26, Padua Academy’s “The Perfect Pitch” Golf Outing, Newark Country Club. Join us for a fantastic day on the course supporting the incredible young women in our Theatre and Soccer programs. Grab your spot or sponsor today: paduagolf2026.givesmart.com. Please contact Colleen Tibbits with any questions – advancement@paduaacademy.org.

Looking ahead:

Nov. 6, 6-10 p.m.: All Catholic Schools Reunion, hosted by Holy Cross High School, St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes. Did you attend Catholic School once upon a time? Join us for a walk down memory lane as we celebrate Catholic education through the years. All proceeds benefit HCHS. $55 per person, must be purchased by Oct. 30. Includes social hour, buffet dinner, cash bar with “Crusader Crush”, raffle, 50/50, mystery gift cards. Music and photo booth by DJ Chino and Melissa. For sponsorships or questions, 302-943-3921 or lmfurjanic@hchs.org. Hotel group rate also available at Home 2 Suites by Hilton in Lewes.

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