Pro-life Rosary Rally scheduled at St. Helena’s Saturday at 2 p.m.

A Pro-Life Rosary Rally is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, from 2-3 p.m. at St. Helena’s Parish, 602 Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington. All participants are asked to gather at the Statue of the Blessed Mother.

The purpose of the Rally is to reclaim the month of June for the Sacred Heart. Father Christopher Hanley, pastor of St. Helena’s, will participate. Organizers wish to call attention to what participants are praying for and that public prayer in large numbers across the country is more powerful. Intentions are shared by the Rally Captain ending with any personal intentions by the attendees.

The following prayers will be included; Immaculate Mary (we sing), the Angelus, the Holy Rosary (Joyful Mysteries), Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Prayer of Total Consecration, Divine Praises & Sanctissima, and a Special Prayer for our Country.

For more information, contact the Rally Captain, Stephanie Bilinski, at 302-559-1275.