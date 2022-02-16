Saint Francis Hospital is reverified as Level III Trauma Center

WILMINGTON — Saint Francis Hospital has been reverified as a Level III Trauma Center by the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons, according to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, the hospital’s parent company. The verification is valid through July 2024.

Trauma centers verified by the COT must meet essential criteria that ensures capability of care and institutional performance.

The committee’s consultation/verification program for hospitals, established by the ACS in 1987, promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, according to Trinity Health. This runs from the prehospital phase through rehabilitiation.

“This achievement recognizes the Saint Francis trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients,” said Dr. Joseph Belgrade, medical director of the trauma program at Saint Francis. “Our community can expect the highest level of service when coming to Saint Francis for emergency treatment.”