Saint Mark’s advisory board members earn professional accolades

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s advisory board members Andrew Bianchino and Kara Swasety each have received professional accolades recently.

Bianchino, a 1983 Saint Mark’s graduate and current chair of the advisory board, is a senior vice president at WSFS Bank. He was recognized by the Delaware Contractors Association for outstanding volunteer service to DCA and earned the 2024 Richard Sr. “Dickie” Award.

Swasey is a family law attorney at Bayard, P.A., and was named a top lawyer by Delaware Today magazine. The publication annually recognizes attorneys in their respective areas of practice. Delaware Today surveys practicing lawyers in the state to identify the best legal

professionals, according to Saint Mark’s.