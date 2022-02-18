Saint Mark’s High School dedicates POW/MIA Chair of Honor in graduate’s memory

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s High School paid tribute to American military personnel captured or declared missing with the dedication of a POW/MIA Chair of Honor on Feb. 15. The chair was placed near the entrance to the school’s alumni courtyard.

The Chair of Honor commemorates American service men and women who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. The chairs are found across the United States at various locations. They represent those service personnel who are unable to fill them because of their sacrifices. The chair was installed in memory of the late Bill May, a 1975 Saint Mark’s graduate. His classmate, Pat Cerchio, spearheaded the project.

In remarks at the ceremony, Cerchio said the idea for the chair did not come because May was a POW or missing.

“It was because in addition to serving over 23 years in the Army and Army National Guard, Bill helped many veterans and surviving spouses,” she said, referring to May’s work with House of Heroes, an organization that recognizes, honors and serves military and pubic service veterans through home improvements.

Along with the chair, a POW/MIA flag has been raised at Saint Mark’s to further exemplify the school’s commitment to honor veterans, the school said in a release.

“The installation of the Chair of Honor was a most solemn and sacred event,” said Tom Fertal, the president of Saint Mark’s and an Army veteran. “It is a continuation of our efforts to ensure that our students grow to appreciate the sacrifices and the service of the men and women who defend their freedoms.”

Several Saint Mark’s alumni were involved with the project. Ken Testa, Class of 1988, donated time and materials to construct the base for the chair. Several members of the Class of 1975 donated funds to purchase the chair and helped plan the ceremony.

The school said the donations from May’s classmates exceeded the cost of the chair. The additional money wil be used to fund the Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan Grant. Named in honor of Stephen McGowan, a 1996 graduate who was killed in Iraq in 2005, the fund is a dedicated financial-aid resource that assists active-duty military and veterans who seek a Saint Mark’s education for their children.