Saint Mark’s High School junior Lauren Tyree recognized by Catholic educators for service

Lauren Tyree, a junior at Saint Mark’s High School, has received the 2025 Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award by the National Catholic Educational Association.

Each year, the NCEA recognizes 10 Catholic school students nationwide for representing the core values of Catholic education. Award recipients show exceptional faith, leadership and dedication to serving others “in ways that uplift their communities and inspire hope,” according to Saint Mark’s.

Tyree has a long list of service accomplishments. Through her projects she has addressed post-covid loneliness, youth empowerment and mental health while providing support to communities in need, according to the school.

She is the founder of three nonprofit organizations and has raised more than $350,000 with a team of 150 volunteers spanning seven states. Tyree regularly speaks at leadership seminars and serves as a source of inspiration for other young people by equipping them with the skills they need to become leaders, the school said. She also has led several mission trips to the Dominican Republic and created an award-winning film about her time there.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award,” Tyree said in a statement, “but the real reward is seeing the impact of service — whether it’s a smile, a shared moment of hope, or inspiring others to step up and serve. Faith calls us to action, and I’m just grateful to be part of something bigger than myself.”