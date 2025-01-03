Saint Mark’s High School senior Alex Ralsten builds nature trail at school for Eagle Scout project: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s High School is home to a new nature trail thanks to a senior who made the trail his Eagle Scout project. The trail was dedicated on Dec. 12.

Alex Ralsten said he chose to complete his Eagle Scout project at Saint Mark’s because of his long-standing association with the school.

“I’ve been deeply connected with the Saint Mark’s community for as long as I can remember,” he said. “Many of my family members are alumni, including my mother, uncles, cousins, and brothers. I grew up going to Saint Mark’s hockey games, football games, attending the spring and fall productions, and many other events.

“Being able to give back to a school and community that has provided me with countless opportunities is important to me.”

The trail features a wood-chip lined path with 36 feet of elevated boardwalk-style pathway leading to a gathering area with six benches. The entrance to the trail is denoted with a hand-burned wooden entrance sign reading “Saint Mark’s Nature Trail.”

The dedication ceremony included a blessing of the trail by Deacon Pat Johnston, speeches from school administrators Patrick Tiernan and Eileen Wilkinson, as well as remarks from Ralsten. There also was a check presentation to the school. Ralsten thanked St. Mary of the Assumption Parish for supporting his fundraising efforts and explained that the funds were intended to cover ongoing maintenance of the trail.

Tiernan, Saint Mark’s president, expressed his gratitude to Ralsten for his generous contribution to the Spartan community.

“Alex’s gift to the Saint Mark’s community is a beautiful example of the Catholic social teaching principle of caring for creation. He exemplifies a ‘Spartan Strong’ work ethic that embodies humility and upholds integrity. We are grateful to be the recipient of his generosity and look forward to utilizing this nature trail in a myriad of ways,” he said.

Photos submitted by Saint Mark’s High School.