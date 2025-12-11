Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland, welcomes nine new members at National Honor Society induction

Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Maryland, welcomes nine new...

Saints Peter & Paul High School welcomed its newest members into the National Honor Society (NHS) during a special induction ceremony Dec. 9 in the school’s Wilson Auditorium in Easton, Maryland.

Ryleigh Briddell, William Coughlan, Samantha Erb, Tara Foley, Ian Knopp, Zeeshan Nadeem, Linh Nguyen, Louise Rankin, and Angela Webb were all inducted.

The evening honored students who exemplify the four pillars of the National Honor Society: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Families, faculty and friends gathered to celebrate the inductees’ hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence both in and beyond the classroom.

During the ceremony, current NHS officers led the traditional candle-lighting ritual, reflecting on the meaning of each pillar. School administrators commended the inductees for their academic achievements and their ongoing contributions to the school community and the greater Eastern Shore.

“These students represent the very best of Saints Peter & Paul,” said Principal Scott Wilson. “Their achievements remind us of the power of integrity, service, and leadership — qualities we are proud to see shining so brightly in our school.”