Salesianum School senior Liam Furlong named Morehead-Cain Scholar at University of North Carolina

Liam Furlong

Liam Furlong, a senior at Salesianum School, has been named a Morehead-Cain Scholar by the University of North Carolina, where he will be a freshman in the fall. The Morehead-Cain Foundation announced 76 recipients of the scholarships.

The scholarship covers all expenses for four years at the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill. It also includes a program of summer enrichment experiences, including an outdoor leadership course, and research or work around the globe. More than 275 Morehead-Cain Scholars study on campus.

UNC alumni who have been Morehead-Cain Scholars include North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, author and historian Taylor Branch, filmmakers Tessa Blake and Ed Perkins, and Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

