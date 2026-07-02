Seafood Knights return to OCMD, plus Summerfest in Newark, and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

We’re deep in a heat wave at this writing, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have fun and support our community parishes too. Here are some things coming up soon in the Diocese of Wilmington:

Seafood Knights returns to Ocean City, Tuesdays from July 7 through Sept. 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy home-made fish specialties – and new this year, preorders are available at SeafoodKnights.com. The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary will also be participating each week by collecting school supplies for local students and hosting gift basket raffles to support the many charitable causes and outreach programs they serve. The hall is located at 9901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md.. Check it out when you’re at the beach.

Do you like to sing and are you seeking a way to enrich your faith? The Wilmington Diocese Gospel Choir is seeking new members. Join a Music Ministry grounded in our Catholic Faith and rooted in the Gospel Music tradition. If you are interested, please contact Brenda Burns Brady (302) 573-3104 for more details.

On July 10, Catholic author Michele Chynoweth will be signing her books at Kathy’s Corner Shop, 100 S. Main Street, North East, Md. Chynoweth, a St. Jude/ICC parishioner, will be signing copies of her contemporary biblical suspense novels that re-imagine Old Testament stories for today’s readers as part of North East’s Second Friday event. There will be live music, food, free gifts and much more. For more information, contact Michele, michele@michelechynoweth.com

Families looking for faith-based fun are invited to join Christian Agility Training, a program to help kids improve balance, coordination and quick directional changes. Hosted by Authentic Intentional Catholic Families, the classes meet July 13 & 27, and Aug. 10 & 24 at Delpark Manor Park, 2005 Telegraph Rd., Wilmington. There are two age groups, 5-8 and 9-15. Kids age 16+ can help train and instruct. Cost is $10 per session, $30 max per family. For more information and to register, call Erin, 302-375-1421.

Summerfest is back! This five-day carnival at Holy Family Catholic Church in Newark runs from July 15-19, and features rides, delicious food, games, nightly raffle prizes and more. Scheduled entertainment includes Conley & Watson, Ride the Goat, The Boomers, The Amigos, & Raising Cain. For more information, visit www.holyfamilysummerfest.org or call 302-368-4665.

Now through July 17: Real Men Real Talk, an initiative of Birthright of Delaware will be holding their annual Backpacks for Success school supply drive, a community-driven effort dedicated to ensuring that students begin the school year equipped with the essential tools needed to learn, grow, and succeed. Donations of new backpacks, composition and spiral notebooks, folders and binders, loose-leaf paper, pens and pencils, crayons and markers, colored pencils, headphones, calculators, hand sanitizer, tissues, student essentials, and financial contributions are needed. For more information, contact Gary Mason Jr., 302-444-7862, https://www.rmrt.org/ or info@RMRT.org All donations are tax deductible.

Looking ahead:

On July 29 at 6:30 p.m., enjoy The Hillbilly Thomists in concert at Aquinas Academy, 2370 Red Lion Rd., Bear. Tickets are $12 per person, children under 5 free, as are clergy, religious and seminarians, however all tickets must be ordered in advance, no tickets are sold at the door. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For tickets, go to: https://ticketstripe.com/events/7719109180768482

On the spiritual side, the Flame of Love East Regional Conference will take place at St. Mary’s Ryken H.S., in Leonardtown, Md. on July 25. The theme is “Return to Carmel.” For more information or to register @ https://flameoflove.us/event/2026-national-conference-east-2/ or email Monica: mludwig@flameoflove.us.

Register now for the 34th Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Jr. Golf Outing on Sept. 16, a great way to support youth programs in the diocese. Register a foursome, become a sponsor, donate to the raffle. For more information and to register, go to: https://cdowcym.org/34th-cyo-joseph-a-mcnesby-jr-golf-outing/

Mark your calendar and register now for the next Catholic Business Network breakfast on Sept. 18 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish. Speaker will be Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, who will speak on “Soul of business: Catholic leadership in the age of A.I.” Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Now that UD is out for the school year, check in for the Blue Hen Rosary on Fridays at 5 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 200 E. Main Street, Newark. 5 p.m. Join them each week in praying the Rosary for our youth—especially those who may be struggling with addiction, facing personal challenges, or who have drifted away from the Church. For more information, or to add someone’s name to the prayer log, contact bluehenrosary@gmail.com.

Have you booked a vacation this year? Check out these trips offered by local groups:

Aug. 9-14: Take a bus excursion to Montreal & Quebec City Canada, hosted by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver. This all-inclusive trip includes motorcoach transportation, five nights lodging in Canada, ten meals: five breakfasts and five dinners, local guide each day in Canada, guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’’ Capital City, Ottawa. Visit Notre Dame Basilica, go to Montreal’s Underground City and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill; narrated Cruise on the stunning St. Lawrence River, visit to St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit by contacting Damita MacFarlane @ 610-806-2359 or Dana Crumety @ 302-463-0290.

Sept. 13-22: Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes with Barcelona, hosted by St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Ten days, 14 meals. Highlights include Fatima, Aljustrel, Valinhos, Cathedral of Burgos, Lourdes, Grotto of Massabielle, Barcelona, Barcelona Cathedral. Cost $4,699 PPDO, (Single $5,399) includes r/t air from Phila. International Airport, air taxes, fees/surcharges, hotel transfers. For more information and brochures, Fr. Volodymyr Klanichka, 570-328-3818, Vovaklan@gmail.com

Dec. 8-16: Pilgrimage to Mexico and the National Basilica, Santa Maria de Guadalupe. Spiritual Director Father Janusz Brembor, Associate Pastor, St. Hedwig Church, Wilmington. Direct round trip flight from Philadelphia to Mexico City, some meals included. Price $2,990 (including the cost of the air ticket). Deadline for registration is June 15, 2026. $1,000 deposit and a copy of passport due at that time. Full payment due Aug. 15, 2026. The trip application and itinerary can be printed from our website at sthedwigde.org. For more information, please contact the parish office at 302 594-1400, Ext. 1, or email atsthedwigchurch@comcast.net

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org.newsletter.