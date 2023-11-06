Seminarian Louis Namugera: The importance of the Eucharist and eucharistic adoration to my vocation

By Louis Namugera

Diocese of Wilmington seminarian

As part of my application process at the St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, I was asked how I viewed God as a child. I responded that I had known God as a “White Man” because I saw my parents, elder brothers, and sisters eating him during communion every Sunday.

That image has not faded but has become clearer and more vivid today as I grow in faith. My priestly vocation is nurtured and significantly sustained by the Eucharist and eucharistic adoration, this sacrament inspires, directs and sustains me spiritually.

The Eucharist, the “source and summit” of our Christian life, greatly influences my priestly discernment.

As a Christian and seminarian, I am called to actively participate in the celebration of the Mass, which reenacts the transformative moment of the Last Supper when Jesus instituted the Eucharist and gave his body and blood for the salvation of humanity.

My relationship with Christ is strengthened, and my sense of purpose in the sacerdotal vocation is reinforced by this act of being present during consecration. I am reminded of my responsibility as a recipient of the visible Christ in the Eucharist. I approach the Eucharist with unwavering faith that I am receiving the body and blood of Jesus Christ, as instituted at the Last Supper.

Faith, repentance, remembrance, communion with Christ, unity with others, community membership, witnessing and continuous cruciformation are all necessary for receiving Jesus in the most holy sacrament of the Eucharist. The core of our Christian practices and beliefs are embodied in the Eucharist, a sacred and symbolic observance. Our shared fidelity unites us as Christians to Jesus Christ, our Lord and savior.

In addition, adoration and holy Communion encourage me to lead a selfless, charitable, and serving life. A sacrament of unity, the Eucharist unites the faithful in a single act of worshiping God. Receiving Jesus in the sacrament, my responsibility as a Christian is to promote harmony and love in my community, as we all work toward holiness.

Eucharistic adoration is a Christian worship practice that allows me to spend time with Jesus in the blessed sacrament. This close relationship with Christ renders me an exceptional opportunity for prayer, meditation and the exaltation of God, enhancing my spiritual life hereafter growth in my discernment. My relationship with God is strengthened through adoration, instilling a profound humility and reverence. Through the Eucharist, I am transformed and instructed to serve my parish as a servant of Christ.

Therefore, my brothers and sisters, the Eucharist and eucharistic adoration form the spiritual foundation of my priestly vocation. These provide me with a profound spiritual connection to Christ and the motivation, guidance and strength necessary for my Christian and seminarian obligations. As I continue my formation path to holiness dedicated to serving God and his people, my prayer for all priests and future priests (God willing) is that we should have the graces to fully comprehend the eucharistic work in the priestly office, imitate the mysteries celebrated, and conform our lives to Jesus fully present in the Eucharist in the species of bread and wine.