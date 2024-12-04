Signups begin Dec. 22 for Via Crucis, St. Anthony of Padua Parish’s annual presentation of Stations of the Cross

WILMINGTON — St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington is inviting young people in the diocese to sign up for the annual Via Crucis, the Stations of the Cross presented as liturgical drama on Fridays in Lent. This is the 63rd year for Via Crucis.

Signups will begin Dec. 22 via email. Those interested in participating should send their name, age, grade and contact information to stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com. In-person signups will commence on Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m. following a recognition Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s, followed by a social in the Ballad Room. An additional opportunity to register will take place Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the church, with a practice to follow at 2.

Practices will be held on Sundays beginning Jan. 19 through March 2 from 2-4 p.m. Performances begin on Ash Wednesday, March 5, then on Fridays in Lent beginning March 14 through April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Church.

The Via Crucis was first presented in 1933 and was revived in 1961; it has been held continuously since then. Anyone from grade school through college is welcome to participate. Participation may count toward community service or other scholastic requirements. For more information, contact the director, Maria Finamore, at stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com.