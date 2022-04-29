Sinead Boyd appointed new principal of Good Shepherd School

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Sinead Boyd, who has served Good Shepherd School since 2012 in a variety of roles, has been named the school’s next principal by the pastor, Father Jay McKee. Boyd will succeed Jenifer Pileggi, who has been the principal for the past five years and had been at the school for another nine years before that.

Boyd has been a teacher, religion coordinator, Middle States accreditation internal coordinator, and Renaissance Star champion, as well as having served on several school and parish committees. Recently, she has been the lead teacher. She has led many youth-oriented events, including the March for Life and the annual diocesan cross pilgrimage.

Before coming to Good Shepherd, Boyd taught in Cecil and Baltimore county schools. She is a graduate of Villa Julie College and has a master’s degree from the College of Notre Dame. Her appointment is effective July 1.