Sister Imelda Dooley, who ministered for 15 years in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 91

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Imelda Dooley, formerly Sister Imelda Catherine, died in Assisi House on Nov. 20. She was 91 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 72 years.

A native of Ireland, Sister Imelda ministered primarily in elementary education and parish ministry. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she taught at Corpus Christi School in Elsmere and served as director of religious education at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish in Greenville. She also served in the Diocese of Trenton and the archdioceses of Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Services will be Nov. 28, with a Christian wake service at 9:30 a.m. at Assisi House, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston. Donations in Sister Imelda’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.