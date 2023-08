Sister Joan Corcoran, DC, religion teacher at the Cathedral of St. Peter School in Wilmington, throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Aug. 25 Wilmington Blue Rocks game.

More than 100 parishioners from the Cathedral, St. Patrick and St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception parishes in the city were on hand to celebrate Downtown Catholic Night at Frawley Stadium.

The Blue Rocks defeated the Jersey Shore Blue Claws.