Sister Mary Ann Potenza, former educator in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 89

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Mary Ann Potenza, formerly Sister Nicholas, who spent five years of her ministry in the Diocese of Wilmington, died in Assisi House on Jan. 7. She was 89 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 69 years.

A Phiadelphia native, Sister Mary Ann served primarily in education and pastoral ministry. She ministered at St. John the Beloved, St. Patrick and St. Anthony of Padua schools in the Diocese of Wilmington. She spent 52 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, mainly as a teacher and principal. After retiring from education, she was a volunteer in the “No One Dies Alone” program at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., for 20 years.

Sister Mary Ann also worked in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Diocese of Allentown, Pa.

Services were Jan. 3 in Assisi House, and her ashes were interred at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.