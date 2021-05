Soon-to-be Bishop William E. Koenig gets warm welcome from parishioners at St....

Bishop-designate William E. Koenig, the 10th bishop of Wilmington, celebrated Mass May 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Church in Garden City, N.Y.

The soon-to-be bishop of Wilmington, from the Diocese of Rockville Centre, N.Y., was appointed as bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington by Pope Francis on April 30.

His episcopal ordination and installation is July 13.