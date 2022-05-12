St. Edmond’s Academy names Michael Reichert as new principal

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Michael Reichert, a 1998 graduate of St. Edmond’s Academy in north Wilmington, has been appointed the next principal of the all-boys school. The announcement was made this week by John Jordan, the outgoing headmaster of the school.

For Reichert, the appointment is a homecoming. In addition to being a graduate, he was a teacher and coach there for nine years. He has a master’s in education from the University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in curriculum, technology and instruction from the University of Delaware. Most recently, he has served as associate dean of academics at Salesianum School.

“While Salesianum will forever have a special place in my heart, I look forward to my new position and the excitement of returning to the school I love so dearly. My family and I are grateful toward Salesianum for embracing us. We look forward to returning to SEA,” Reichert posted in a message on Twitter.