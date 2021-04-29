St. Elizabeth School ushers in golf tournament season: Photo gallery

St. Elizabeth School held its annual golf tournament on April 23 at Rock Manor Golf Club in Wilmington. The tournament supports St. Elizabeth athletics with resources to purchase supplies and other necessities, according to John Pierson, the school’s advancement director.

The tournament had 88 golfers and netted the athletic association $10,000. Pinnacle Scaffold Corp. was the title sponsor.

Two other golf tournaments are currently on The Dialog’s Datebook calendar. They are the Swing Fore Little Sisters Golf Outing, which will be held June 17 at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark and will benefit the Little Sisters of the Poor, who operate the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark; and the 11th annual Holy Family Parish tournament, set for Sept. 17 at Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown.

Other organizations planning golf outings should send information for publication to The Dialog at news@thedialog.org. Be sure to include a contact name and phone number or email address.

All photos by Mike Lang.