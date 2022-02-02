St. Thomas Columbiettes hold food drive to benefit Ministry of Caring

On Jan. 22, the Columbiettes from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish held a food drive to benefit the Ministry of Caring. Members collected and donated peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, snacks and water bottles to the Ministry to benefit those in need during these frigid cold weather months.

The Columbiettes are a nonprofit charitable organization of women that supports the community and the Knights of Columbus. They welcome practicing Catholic women with serious convictions to help others who are interested in serving and growing in the faith. For more information, 12374columbiettes@gmail.com, (302) 322-2929 or www.decolumbiettes.com/