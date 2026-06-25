St. Thomas the Apostle Columbiettes welcome new officers

St. Thomas Columbiettes held their Installation Ceremony and Mass on June 17 at Corpus Christi Chapel in Wilmington.

Newly elected officers for the 2026-2027 Columbian Year are, pictured left to right: Lesa Wright, District Deputy; Lori Wright, Sentinel; Theresa Baldwin, Vice President; Kate Cogan, Immediate Past President; Father Christopher Hanley, Chaplain and officiant of the ceremony; Arlene Burton, President; Nida Romero, Financial Secretary; Mary St. Amand, Treasurer; and Theresa Collurafici, Secretary.

Catholic women with a serious conviction to help others in the church and community, support the Knights of Columbus, and grow in faith, should email 12374columbiettes@gmail.com for more information on how to join the Columbiettes.