‘The Artificial God: AI and the Danger of a Posthuman Future’ — St. Thomas More Society hosts Professor Michael Hanby

Michael Hanby, associate professor of Religion and Philosophy of Science at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Family and Marriage, will deliver the Archbishop Edmond J. Fitzmaurice Fall Lecture entitled “The Artificial God: AI and the Danger of a Posthuman Future” Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m., at 1201 N. Market St., first floor, in Wilmington. The talk will explore divine, human, and artificial intelligences and implications for the future.

Professor Hanby is the author of the 2013 monograph from Wiley-Blackwell, No God, No Science?: Theology, Cosmology, Biology, which reassesses the relationship between the doctrine of creation, Darwinian evolutionary biology, and science more generally.

He is also author of Augustine and Modernity (Routledge 2003), which has been described as “a re-reading of Augustine’s trinitarian theology and a protest against the contemporary argument for continuity between Augustine and Descartes.”

He has contributed chapters to a number of volumes and is also author of several articles appearing in Communio, First Things, New Polity, The Political Science Reviewer, Modern Theology, Pro Ecclesia, and Theology Today. His 2020 article, “The Abolition of Man and Woman,” co-authored with Dr. Crawford and Dr. McCarthy, appeared in The Wall Street Journal.

He was a principal author of The St. Jerome Education Plan, a nationally recognized curriculum for Catholic elementary and middle schools and is a founding board member of the St. Jerome Institute, a Washington liberal arts high school in the Catholic tradition.

Hanby has lectured widely at universities and other settings, including the United Nations, and has appeared in numerous podcasts and online interviews.

The free, one-hour talk is sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington and is preceded by a light reception beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, please contact Deacon Matt Boyer at mboyer@connollygallagher.com.