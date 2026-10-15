Home Education and Careers The FSTC would benefit many families in Maryland and Delaware, and too...

The FSTC would benefit many families in Maryland and Delaware, and too few know it exists — cdow.org/sayyes

By
The Dialog
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“Visit the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit campaign website at cdow.org/fstc. Share it with your family, neighbors and school administrators. The FSTC would benefit many families in Maryland and Delaware, and too few know it exists.”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.

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