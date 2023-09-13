Time to get involved: Salesianum School hosts activities fair — Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Hundreds of Salesianum School students mingled in the two parking alcoves behind the school on Sept. 13 for the annual activities fair.

More than 60 different clubs, including at least one from off campus, were represented, sign-up sheets and tablets at the ready.

Salesianum was just one of the schools in the Diocese of Wilmington to hold an activities fair in the opening weeks of the school year. Other Catholic high schools showed their students checking their clubs out on school social media platforms.

Salesianum’s clubs run the gamut of interests, from spiritual to athletic. Salesians for Life was set up next to representatives from the Wilmington Youth Rowing Association. In the other alcove, the Pixar Club — which analyzes films by the studio — was lined up just before the Premier League Appreciation Club. Students could choose yoga, baseball cards, guitar, fly fishing (complete with a trip to the Poconos in the spring), improv or any number of affinity groups.

There are Young Democrats and Young Republicans. Clubs have dedicated time during the day to meet.

All photos by Mike Lang.