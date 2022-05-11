Two Archmere Academy seniors — Simi Edeki and Nicholas Zhu — win National Merit Scholarships

Two Archmere Academy seniors are among 2,500 nationwide who have been named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. They were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Simi Edeki and Nicholas Zhu were two of seven Delaware high school students to win awards in this round of announcements. Edeki, of north Wilmington, has listed a probable career field of statistics, and Zhu, who lives in Greenville, has listed chemical engineering.

This group of scholarships are supported by the NMSC’s own funds. The money may be used at any regionally accredited college or university in the United States. Other scholarships are funded by colleges and universities, or by businesses.

These young men and women were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised information submitted by the students; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

By the end of the awarding of scholarships this summer, the NMSC will have awarded nearly $28 million to 7,500 finalists.