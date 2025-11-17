Ursuline Academy Upper School principal Jennifer Anthony to leave after current academic year

WILMINGTON — Jennifer Anthony, in her second year as Upper School principal at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, will not return for the 2026-27 academic year, Ursuline president Trisha Medeiros announced in mid-November.

Anthony is moving back to her native Wisconsin, according to Medeiros, after her husband relocation for work. During her brief time at the school, Anthony has made a profound impact, Medeiros said. She will remain at Ursuline through the 2025-26 school year.

“Jen was quickly embraced as a trusted leader in the Upper School,” Medeiros wrote to the Ursuline community. “Her warmth, approachability and collaborative spirit have strengthened our community while inspiring both colleagues and students alike.”

Anthony was able to improve the academic programs at Ursuline and “empowered the faculty” to further enrich the classroom experience, Medeiros wrote.

Ursuline is working with Partners in Mission, a search firm dedicated exclusively to Catholic schools, to help find the school’s next Upper School principal, who will start July 1, 2026. Throughout the search, Ursuline will elicit feedback from members of the school community, including faculty, staff, students, parents, trustees and Ursuline Sisters.