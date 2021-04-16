Veteran educator Trinette Stillman named new principal at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md.

BERLIN, Md. — Trinette Stillman has been appointed the principal at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., effective July 1. She is currently a junior high resource specialist at Beacon Middle School in Lewes, developing and implementing curriculum for special needs and English language learner students.

The appointment by Bishop Malooly was made April 16.

“With a strong background in education, finance, and marketing, Ms. Stillman brings a unique experience that will help lead Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School into a successful future built upon the leadership of its past principals,” said Louis De Angelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington.

Stillman has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a master’s from Johns Hopkins University. She began her career in finance and marketing, and she began her career in Catholic education at Blessed Sacrament School in Alexandria, Va. From there, she moved into teaching.

She has 22 years of experience in Catholic schools, having served as a math and science teacher and an intermediate grade teacher at several institutions in Wisconsin and Virginia. Stillman also has experience in school accreditation, curriculum planning and development, coordinating staff development, and school finance and budgeting.

“She is strong in her Catholic faith and easily shares her love of Christ,” De Angelo said. “Ms. Stillman exemplifies Catholic identity in the classroom and in the community. She has served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and seeks opportunities to help students grow in their faith.”

She and her husband moved permanently to their home in Rehoboth Beach in 2020. They are members of St. Edmond Parish. She told the diocese she is enthusiastic about joining Most Blessed Sacrament and about her role as a principal.

“Catholic school teachers and staff partner with parents and families to support formation of the whole child,” she said. “Throughout the history of Catholic schools this partnership has never been more critical than during this past year. It is clear that the MBSCS community is passionate and I look forward to fostering their mission of developing faith-driven lifelong learners and leaders.”

Stillman will assume the role from Kathy Manns, who took over as principal on an interim basis in December 2019.

“With gratitude we recognize the service Mrs. Kathleen Manns has offered Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School,” De Angelo said. “She stepped into the role following the departure of Mr. Mark Record, longtime principal who resigned for health reasons, and within weeks led the school successfully through the beginning and difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her commitment to quality Catholic education at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School has been evident and we wish her well in future endeavors.”