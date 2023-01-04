WATCH: Memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI livestreamed from Cathedral of St. Peter in Diocese of Wilmington

Bishop Koenig presides at a concelebrated memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI today at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Sixth and West Streets in Wilmington.

Watch here the livestream from the diocese’s YouTube channel.

The 95-year-old pope’s remains have been in St. Peter’s Basilica beginning the morning of Jan. 2 for people to pay their last respects and offer their prayers. The funeral Mass, presided over by Pope Francis, will be in St. Peter’s Square Jan. 5 starting at 9:30 a.m. Rome time.

“With prayers of gratitude for the gifts that God bestowed upon him that he so generously shared for the good of the church and the human family, we ask God to welcome his good and faithful servant into the life prepared for him from the foundation of the world,” Bishop Koenig said in a statement.

“May eternal rest be granted to him and perpetual light shine upon him.”