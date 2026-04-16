Wilmington native Franciscan Sister Rose Vattilana dies at 96

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Rose Vattilana, a Wilmington native whose ministry brought her to the Diocese of Wilmington on several occasions, died April 13 in Assisi House. She was 96 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 71 years.

Sister Rose was a member of Holy Rosary Parish in Claymont and a graduate of P.S. duPont High School. She ministered primarily in elementary education and diocesan ministry.

She was a teacher in Maryland early in her ministry, and she also taught at St. Peter the Apostle School in New Castle and St. Ann’s School in Wilmington. After almost 20 years in elementary education, she moved into diocesan ministry, first as a secretary in the chancery office for the Diocese of Wilmington for seven years before moving to Florida, where she served the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee in the Office of Pro-Life Activities.

Sister Rose then returned to Wilmington, spending a year at Mary Mother of Hope House. She worked in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and for the Archdiocese for the Military Services in various capacities, but she returned once again to Delaware. Sister Rose was a volunteer at Christiana Care in Wilmington and with the Talleyville Fire Co. She moved to Assisi House in Aston, Pa., in 2025.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary Hartnett and Elizabeth (Dolly) Miranda; and by many nieces and nephews. Services will be April 23 at Our Lady of Angels Chapel, and they will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 11.

Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.