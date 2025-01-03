EWTN’s Montse Alvarado to speak at Cardinal Foley Lecture series at Gwynedd Mercy University

By CatholicPhilly Staff

Montse Alvarado, president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, will speak on “The Church and Social Communications” in the 2025 John Cardinal Foley Lecture Series on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

It is sponsored by the John Cardinal Foley Chair of Homiletics and Social Communications at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary.

Due to the expected large audience, the lecture will be held in the Julia Ball Auditorium at Gwynedd Mercy University, adjacent to the seminary’s new campus in Lower Gwynedd.

The event is free and open to the public.

At EWTN, the global Catholic news service, Alvarado oversees digital and print platforms including Catholic News Agency, the National Catholic Register newspaper, plus television and radio news programs. She is also the founding anchor of “EWTN News in Depth,” which covers current events in the Catholic Church, politics, and culture from a Catholic perspective.

Alvarado last year served as an emcee of the 10th Annual National Eucharistic Congress and received the top award from the Religious Freedom Institute.

The lecture series annually brings speakers of national and international prominence to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary to address current topics in the realm of the Church and social communications. Learn more about the series on the website of the Cardinal Foley Chair.