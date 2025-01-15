Maryland’s Virtual Catholic Advocacy Day Feb. 19; issues include nonpublic education, respect for life, social and economic justice

Maryland’s Virtual Catholic Advocacy Day will be held on Feb. 19 this year.

“Hearing from constituents is incredibly powerful when it comes to state politics,” Jenny Kraska, executive director of the Maryland Catholic Conference, said, adding “Catholic Advocacy Day packs a big punch by mobilizing thousands of parishioners statewide to support – or oppose – key legislation introduced in the General Assembly. The great thing is participation is virtual. It takes just three minutes to make an impact through our alert program.”

Catholic Advocacy Day is sponsored by the Maryland Catholic Conference, the public policy organization representing the Catholic Church in Maryland before the state government and General Assembly.

The Conference selects key bills covering nonpublic education, respect for life, and social and economic justice, then prepares emails to legislators.

Parishioners choose the topics they want and in a couple of clicks, their legislators will hear from them.

Members of the free Catholic Advocacy Network get advance notice of the topics. Sign up at //www.mdcatholic.org/joincan.