’40 Days for Life’ group in Dover needs volunteers for vigil outside Planned Parenthood

’40 Days for Life’ group in Dover needs volunteers for vigil outside...

The “40 Days for Life” group of supporters in Dover want like-minded people to know they still gather for a vigil to get their message across at Planned Parenthood at 805 S. Governors Ave.

Organizer Donna Latteri, a parishioner at Holy Cross parish, says her group covers the sidewalks around the facility to pray for and offer support to those who enter. Latteri says the group is there on Thursdays and tries to staff the area from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

“Right now we are focusing on abortion day which happens to be Thursdays,” Latteri said.

She encourages people who would like to volunteer to call her at 862-266-1099.

Bishop Koenig celebrated Mass kicking off 40 Days for Life at Cathedral of St. Peter on Sept. 22. Volunteers also shared signs and pamphlets along the sidewalks in front of Planned Parenthood in Wilmington.